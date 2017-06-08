Tree pruning incident regretted

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department has apologised for its tree pruning operation in Tai Po which injured or killed bird hatchlings.

In a statement released last night, the department said it sent staff to remove overgrowth at the junction of Kwong Fuk Road and Wan Tau Kok Lane on June 6 at the request of a member of the public.

The department later received a call from the Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department which expressed concern the tree pruning work might disturb the habitat of birds.

However, workers had already completed the job and left the scene by then.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department apologised for the incident and launched an investigation.

It added its tree team workers have received professional tree-care training, but it will strengthen their awareness of wild animal protection.