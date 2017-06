The Environmental Protection Department has rated water quality at 23 beaches 'good', 14 'fair' and one 'poor' for this weekend.

Anglers' Beach, Cafeteria New Beach, Golden Beach, Middle Bay Beach and Shek O Beach received a better grading than last week, moving up from 'fair' to 'good'.

Lower Cheung Sha Beach was downgraded from 'good' to 'fair'.

