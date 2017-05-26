118 green organisations commended

Green pledge: Secretary for the Environment KS Wong attends the 18-month Waste Check Charter commendation ceremony.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong praised 118 organisations for reducing waste and supporting recycling in a ceremony today.

At the 18-month Waste Check Charter commendation ceremony, Mr Wong said he hopes the charter will encourage more organisations to adopt environmentally friendly practices.

The charter's 118 signatory organisations drew up plans to achieve their waste reduction goals, and regularly measured the quantity of their waste and collected recyclables for 18 months.

All the organisations, including shopping malls, hotels and universities, honoured their pledge and were presented with commitment awards.