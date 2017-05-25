Delta air quality improves

Air quality in the Pearl River Delta improved last year.

According to a report released today by the Environmental Protection Department, the Guangdong Environmental Monitoring Centre, and the Macao Environmental Protection and Meteorological & Geophysical bureaus, the average annual concentration levels of sulphur dioxide and respirable suspended particulates in the delta region dropped 8% and 6% year-on-year in 2016, while that of nitrogen dioxide rose 6%.

Compared with 2006, the annual concentration levels of nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide and respirable suspended particulates fell 24%, 74% and 38%.

For the average annual concentration levels of ozone, fine suspended particulates and carbon monoxide, there were year-on-year decreases of 6%, 9% and 1% in 2016.

The report said the figures showed the air quality improvement measures implemented by the Hong Kong, Guangdong and Macau governments have been effective.

The report results were based on data collected by 23 air monitoring stations in the three jurisdictions.