$200K water pollution fine issued

The contractor responsible for the discharge from the leachate treatment plant at Pillar Point Valley Restored Landfill was fined $200,000 by Fanling Magistracy today.

SITA Waste Services was convicted of 20 offences under the Water Pollution Control (General) Regulations.

The Environmental Protection Department received complaints last year that the flaring temperature of the landfill gas treatment facility failed to reach the contractual requirement of 1,000 degrees Celsius, leading to the discharge of sub-standard leachate into the sewer and untreated leachate into a nearby stream.

It launched an investigation and prosecution action.