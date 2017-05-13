Air pollutants drop 30%

Hong Kong saw a 30% drop in air pollutants over the past year.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong made the statement to the media today, saying there is a collaborative agreement between Hong Kong and Guangdong to reduce the release of air pollutants.

Mr Wong said the 10-year air quality plan, which lasts until 2020, aims to explore methods to reduce the pollutants released by the two places.

He cited the establishment of a vessel emission control zone in the Pearl River Delta as an example.

“This is the first collaboration of its kind in a region in Asia,” Mr Wong said.

Under the scheme, when big vessels go near the Pearl River Delta estuary, they have to switch to using cleaner fuel so there will be better air quality in Hong Kong and the Pearl River Delta, he added.