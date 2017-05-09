Recyclers fined for hazardous waste

Two recycling companies in North District have been fined a total of $27,000 by Fanling Magistracy for illegally producing, storing and dismantling hazardous electronic waste.

The Environmental Protection Department conducted surprise inspections at waste recycling sites in North District last September.

Officers intercepted a large quantity of hazardous e-waste, including more than 4,000 waste LCD monitors and lead-acid batteries, with an estimated export value of $2.4 million, at four recycling sites.

The department then initiated prosecution in accordance with the Waste Disposal Ordinance and the Waste Disposal (Chemical Waste) (General) Regulation.

The fines were meted out today and on May 2.