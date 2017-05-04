CE commends green organisations

Chief Executive CY Leung officiated at the 2016 Awards for Environmental Excellence at the Convention & Exhibition Centre today, praising this year’s winners for their efforts to go green.

Entries for the awards reached a record high of 1,445 with 48 organisations winning gold, silver or bronze awards and 126 winning certificates of merit.

Winners of the Green Innovations Award and those certified as Green Organisations were also recognised at the ceremony.

Mr Leung commended the winning organisations for their green management practices and their contributions to environmental protection.

He urged the community and business sector to contribute to Hong Kong's environmental protection.

Click here for the award details.