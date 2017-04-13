KS Wong visits Kowloon City

Green team: Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (fifth left) meets a study tour group who visited Japan last year to learn about its environmental infrastructure.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong visited a primary school in Kowloon City today to inspect its green initiatives.

SKH Holy Cross Primary School uses the Kai Tak Development Area District Cooling System which consumes less electricity than traditional air-conditioners.

The school has been awarded the BEAM Plus Provisional Gold Rating by the Green Building Council.

It has also installed a solar power system to support the use of renewable energy.

After the school visit, Mr Wong met a study tour group who visited Japan last year to learn about its environmental infrastructure.

The group presented to Mr Wong their proposals on how to improve the environmental facilities in Kowloon City.

He appreciated their enthusiasm for conserving the environment, and encouraged them to lead more environmentally friendly lives.

Concluding his visit, Mr Wong called on the Kowloon City District Council, and listened to its members' views on local environmental issues.