Country parks celebrate 40 years

The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department held the Hiking & Planting Day at Kam Shan Country Park today, kicking off a series of programmes to celebrate the 40th anniversary of country parks.

Officiating at the opening ceremony, Secretary for the Environment KS Wong said the public should pass on the legacy of Hong Kong’s country parks to future generations.

Mr Wong hopes people can share and enjoy nature, and work together on environmental protection.

He urged hikers to be responsible by minimising the use of single-use disposable items, committing to reducing waste, and taking litter home.

The department will hold excursions, trail maintenance workshops, hikes, family camping, carnivals, roving exhibitions and seminars to encourage public participation in conserving the countryside.

