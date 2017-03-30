KS Wong attends environment forum

Enviro-expo: Secretary for the Environment KS Wong inspects the Environment Bureau’s booth at the 2017 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong today attended the 2017 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition and inspected Macau’s environmental work.

He officiated at the event’s opening ceremony and toured the exhibition.

He later met Macau’s Secretary for Transport & Public Works Raimundo Arrais do Rosario to discuss combating climate change and environmental co-operation between their jurisdictions.

Mr Wong then visited Sands Cotai Central to learn about its sustainable management policies and energy-saving measures.

He also viewed the Macao Typical Electronic Waste Pilot Treatment Equipment to see how it deals with e-waste, like computers, television sets, office equipment and mobile phones.