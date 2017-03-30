Press here to Skip to the main content
2 shops fined for free plastic bags

March 30, 2017

Two shop owners who failed to charge for plastic shopping bags were fined up to $10,000 by Kwun Tong Magistracy today.

 

A To Kwa Wan drug store provided free self-service plastic bags to customers in 2015.

 

The Environmental Protection Department prosecuted the store as it deemed the practice a planned move to evade charging customers for plastic bags as required by law.

 

Another drug store in Kwai Hing Estate Arcade was issued a fixed penalty notice in 2015 for provision of free plastic bags.

 

The store was found to repeat the offence in 2016 and was prosecuted again.

 

Under the Product Eco-responsibility Ordinance, retailers and drug stores must charge customers at least 50 cents for each plastic shopping bag used, except when exempted. 



