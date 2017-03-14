Company fined for excessive emissions

A trade company which used a forklift truck breaching emission standards was fined $2,500 by Fanling Magistracy today.

This is the first conviction of its kind since the Air Pollution Control (Non-road Mobile Machinery) (Emission) Regulation was implemented in December 2015.

In August last year, the Environmental Protection Department received a complaint about black smoke coming from a forklift truck at Kwai Lok Street in Kwai Chung.

Upon investigation, it found the machinery failed to meet the regulation’s emission standards.

The company failed to apply to the department for exemption before the regulation was implemented, and was prosecuted.

To improve air quality and safeguard public health, the department has brought mobile machinery such as crawler cranes, excavators and forklift trucks under emissions control.

Such mobile machinery must bear an approval label or exemption label when in use.

The maximum penalty for the offence is a $200,000 fine and six months' imprisonment.