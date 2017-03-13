Waste charging to be discussed

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong says the municipal solid waste charging proposal will be discussed at the Legislative Council's Environmental Affairs Panel this month.

Speaking to the media today, Mr Wong said he hoped to table the legislative proposal to the Bills Committee as soon as possible.

He noted there are concerns on whether the charges would pose financial burden on low-income groups and what kind of support would be given to encourage recycling.

“So those are the challenges that were similarly encountered in other cities when they were launching the charging scheme. I think we are preparing for the response,” Mr Wong said.

He added it will take about a year to a year and a half to prepare for its implementation.