Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Recycler fined for hazardous waste

March 07, 2017

A recycling company in Yuen Long and its responsible person were fined $52,500 by Fanling Magistracy today for illegally collecting and storing hazardous electronic waste.

 

The Environmental Protection Department conducted surprise inspections at waste recycling sites in North District and Yuen Long last year.

 

Officers intercepted a large quantity of hazardous e-waste, including more than 10,000 waste LCD monitors, cathode ray tubes and lead-acid batteries, with an estimated export value of $1.5 million, at four recycling sites.

 

The department then initiated prosecution in accordance with the Waste Disposal (Chemical Waste) (General) Regulation.



Top
T.PARK