Recycler fined for hazardous waste

A recycling company in Yuen Long and its responsible person were fined $52,500 by Fanling Magistracy today for illegally collecting and storing hazardous electronic waste.

The Environmental Protection Department conducted surprise inspections at waste recycling sites in North District and Yuen Long last year.

Officers intercepted a large quantity of hazardous e-waste, including more than 10,000 waste LCD monitors, cathode ray tubes and lead-acid batteries, with an estimated export value of $1.5 million, at four recycling sites.

The department then initiated prosecution in accordance with the Waste Disposal (Chemical Waste) (General) Regulation.