Illegal dried shark fins seized

The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation and the Customs & Excise departments have seized nearly 1,300 kg of illegally-imported dried shark fins in a joint operation.

The shark fins were found in four containers without permits from India, Egypt, Kenya and Peru.

They were intercepted at Kwai Chung Customhouse Cargo Examination Compound.

They come from eight shark species, including hammerhead and oceanic whitetip sharks, which are listed in Appendix II to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna & Flora, and are regulated by law.

The import, export or re-export of endangered species carries a maximum penalty of $5 million fine and two years’ jail.

Please call 1823 to report suspected trade in endangered species.