More waste-charge trials launched

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong says the implementation of quantity-based municipal solid waste charging can effectively reduce waste and enhance recycling.

To get the community prepared for the future implementation of the charging scheme, the Environment & Conservation Fund has been providing funding support to non-profit-making organisations to carry out Community Involvement Projects to enhance public awareness and understanding of MSW charging.

The second batch of the involvement projects was launched today.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr Wong said the projects allow stakeholders to gain experience of different charging modes and their implementation arrangements.

The projects also encourage the public to practice 'use less, waste less', and enable a low-carbon green living culture to further take root in the community, he added.

The Government plans to introduce the legislation for MSW charging into the Legislative Council in the first half of 2017.

A preparatory period of 12 to 18 months will be put in place after the passage of the legislation.

It is expected that waste charging can be implemented in the second half of 2019, Mr Wong said.

More than 30 community involvement projects have been approved since October 2015, involving funding of $33 million.

The second batch consisted of 20 projects, covering a wide variety of buildings.

Participating organisations will share their experience with other stakeholders through sharing sessions and best practice guides.

