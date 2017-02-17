New emission standards gazetted

The Air Pollution Control (Vehicle Design Standards) (Emission) (Amendment) Regulation 2017 was gazetted today to tighten vehicle emission standards from July 1.

The emission standards for newly registered vehicles will be tightened from Euro V to Euro VI in phases, not including diesel private cars, buses with a design weight of up to nine tonnes, minibuses with a design weight of more than 3.5 tonnes, motorcycles and tricycles.

The emission standards for newly registered diesel private cars will be also rise from California LEV II to LEV III.

Compared with their Euro V counterparts, Euro VI heavy duty diesel vehicles emit 80% less nitrogen oxides and 50% less respirable suspended particulates while Euro VI light duty diesel vehicles emit 55% less NOx.

The amendment will be tabled at the Legislative Council on February 22.

