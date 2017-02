Sublime spectacle: A penumbral lunar eclipse will occur on February 11.

A penumbral lunar eclipse will occur on February 11, the Spring Lantern Festival, the Hong Kong Observatory said today.

The eclipse will start at 6.32am, 22 minutes before moonset.

As the eclipse will occur close to sunrise at 6.57am, the break of dawn will make it less visible.

During a penumbral lunar eclipse the brightness of the Moon dims.

The next lunar eclipse observable in Hong Kong will be a partial eclipse on August 7.