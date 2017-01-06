2016 warm, wet, stormy

Hong Kong was warmer than usual in 2016 with an annual mean temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees above the 1981-2010 normal and among the seventh warmest years since records began in 1884.

The Hong Kong Observatory said the mean temperatures from June to August and September to November last year ranked the third and the fifth highest on record.

The year also brought more rain than normal with an annual total of 3,026.8mm, a 26% increase on the 1981-2010 normal and the ninth highest on record.

The number of days with thunderstorms was 52, about 13 days more than the 1981-2010 normal.

There were nine typhoons in Hong Kong for the year that necessitated the issuance of tropical cyclone warning signals, compared to the long-term annual average of six.

