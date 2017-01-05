KS Wong to attend GZ meeting

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong will lead a delegation to Guangzhou on January 6 to attend a meeting on sustainable development.

The 16th meeting of the Hong Kong-Guangdong Joint Working Group on Sustainable Development & Environmental Protection will be co-chaired by Mr Wong and Director-General of the Environmental Protection Department of Guangdong Province Lu Xiulu.

They will review the progress of environmental collaboration over the past year, and agree on a work plan for 2017.

The delegation will return to Hong Kong after the meeting.