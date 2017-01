The mean temperature for December was 19.6 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees higher than normal, making it the third warmest December on record, the Hong Kong Observatory said today.

The mean maximum temperature was 25.9 degrees, while the mean minimum was 11.5 degrees.

The observatory issued the first Cold Weather Warning Signal this winter on December 27.

Total rainfall for the month was only 6.6mm, less than one quarter of the normal figure.