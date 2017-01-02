T•PARK sees 41,000 visitors

Recycled materials: T•CAFE comprises furniture made from parts of the old Wan Chai Ferry Pier.

Visitors to T•PARK, a facility combining sludge treatment, environmental education and leisure, have surpassed 41,000 since its opening last May.

Hong Kong's first waste-to-energy facility in Hong Kong, T•PARK won awards in 2016 in the Design for Asia Awards organised by the Design Centre and the Green Building Award jointly organised by the Green Building Council and the Professional Green Building Council.

Its educational, recreational and ecological facilities are open to the public. Among them are T•CAFE, which has furniture made from waste materials.

Another highlight is T•SKY on the top floor of the park administration building, which showcases a wide range of upcycled products.

Located at 25 Nim Wan Road, Tsang Tsui, Tuen Mun, T•PARK is open on Monday and from Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 7pm.

Visits can be arranged on 2910 9700 or via the park’s website.