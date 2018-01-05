CE meets financial council members

Financial gathering: Chief Executive Carrie Lam (first row, centre), Financial Secretary Paul Chan (fourth right), Financial Services Development Council Chairman Laura Cha (fourth left) and council members meet at Government House.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met with Financial Services Development Council Chairman Laura Cha and council members today to discuss the development of the city’s financial services industry.

Mrs Lam said the industry is a very important pillar of Hong Kong’s economy and that it stands to benefit from the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

The Chief Executive also said she appreciated the council’s work including their in-depth research, practical recommendations and proactive promotion for various sectors of the financial services industry.

The council was established in 2013 as a cross-sector advisory body to promote the development of Hong Kong’s financial services industry.

Mrs Lam added she looks forward to the council’s continued advice on how to strengthen the city’s status as an international financial centre.

The meeting was followed by a lunch at Government House for council members and its five committees.