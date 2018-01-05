Teresa Cheng to uphold rule of law

Secretary for Justice designate Teresa Cheng said her prime mission will be to uphold the rule of law, and that her appointment is both a great honour and a challenge.

“The Secretary for Justice is the head of the Department of Justice, serving as the principal legal adviser to the Chief Executive, the various government bureaus, departments and agencies.

“We also control the criminal prosecution without any interference, and another task that we take on board is that of protecting public interest. The prime mission of the Secretary for Justice is to uphold the rule of law.”

She added “one country, two systems” is the most appropriate arrangement for Hong Kong, despite unprecedented legal challenges that have arisen during its implementation.

“I can understand at times people may have different views about ‘one country, two systems’ and perhaps also the Basic Law.

“However, if we insist on applying legal principles, objectively and rationally analyse the Basic Law, which is promulgated by the National People’s Congress in accordance with the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China, we will ultimately arrive at the same legal conclusion.”

Ms Cheng said she will continue to serve the community with her professional knowledge and experience.

She thanked Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the Central People's Government for their trust in her and also thanked outgoing Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen for his contribution to Hong Kong.