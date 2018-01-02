Press here to Skip to the main content
Protestors removed from forecourt

January 02, 2018

The Administration Wing removed protesters after they refused to leave the East Wing Forecourt of the Central Government Offices.

 

Four men and a woman stayed past the opening hours of the forecourt, known as “Civic Square”, following a public procession yesterday.

 

They ignored repeated requests from the Administration Wing urging them to leave.

 

CGO staff then took action just before midnight and removed one protestor. The remaining four left the forecourt voluntarily.

 

The Administration Wing expressed regret over those who did not follow the forecourt usage rules.

 

Two CGO security guards were injured during yesterday’s public meeting.

 

 



