Demonstrators urged to leave forecourt

The Government has urged people in the East Wing Forecourt of the Central Government Offices, Tamar, to leave as soon as possible, saying the opening hours for public meetings have ended.

It issued the statement tonight, expressing regret over the refusal of some participants of the public meeting in the forecourt today to not abide by the rules or heed the instructions of Police and security guards, causing injuries and damage to Government property.

The Government reiterated it fully respects the right of Hong Kong people to participate in processions and their freedom of expression.

It said: "In line with the open and inclusive style of the current-term Government, the East Wing Forecourt has been reopened for public meetings during the specified opening hours subject to an application and approval process.

"However, the freedom of procession and expression is not without limit. The people concerned should abide by the law and the relevant rules for users and refrain from posing danger to oneself or other people."