Protesters urged to respect rules

The Government has urged protesters to abide by the rules while holding a public meeting at the recently reopened East Wing Forecourt of the Central Government Offices, Tamar.

It issued the statement today in response to the public procession being held that will be followed by a gathering in the forecourt.

It said it respects the right of Hong Kong people to participate in processions and their freedom of expression.

It urged them to respect the rules and to exercise caution to avoid accidents.

On comments by participants, the statement said Chief Executive Carrie Lam has said on many occasions she and the Government will strive to implement "one country, two systems", uphold the Basic Law and safeguard the rule of law.

Hong Kong has proved "one country, two systems" is the best arrangement for maintaining the city's longterm prosperity and stability.

It said: "'One country, two systems' is a holistic concept premised on 'one country', and with it, we are able to have 'two systems'.

"We have to deepen the understanding of the Basic Law and the country's constitution to grasp accurately the relationship between 'one country' and 'two systems' to ensure that 'one country, two systems' is progressing in the right direction in Hong Kong comprehensively and accurately, instead of resisting 'one country', or putting 'one country' and 'two systems' on opposing sides."

On the recent passage of the amendments to the Legislative Council Rules of Procedure, the statement said it is within LegCo's authority to set and amend the Rules of Procedure according to Basic Law Article 75.

The Government respects LegCo's decision and hopes there will be a calm and orderly environment to deal with various matters in relation to economic development and improving livelihood more efficiently.

Attaching great importance to the executive-legislature relationship, the Government agrees LegCo is duty-bound to monitor the executive authorities.

Mrs Lam will, as proposed by legislators, attend more LegCo meetings from this year. She will attend the meetings on January 11 and 31 to address their questions.

She and the other politically-appointed officials will communicate with legislators of various parties on a regular basis.

On the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link co-location arrangement, the statement said there is a sound legal basis for the plan and appealed to the community to understand the arrangement and related matters objectively, pragmatically and comprehensively.

It said the Government sincerely hopes the XRL's Hong Kong Section can start operation as scheduled to enable Hong Kong people to enjoy the link's convenience as soon as possible.

On legislation for Basic Law Article 23 to safeguard national security, the statement said the Government is seeking to create a favourable social environment for the community to handle this constitutional obligation in a positive manner.

The Government has strived to establish good governance, develop a diversified economy and focus on improving people's livelihood, and will continue to listen to the views of various sectors and meet public expectations with concrete policy initiatives, it added.