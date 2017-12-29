Press here to Skip to the main content
Over $54m in aid disbursed

December 29, 2017

The Government released $54.44 million from the Disaster Relief Fund in 2016-17 to provide emergency relief to 480,000 disaster victims.

 

The grants were disbursed for 20 relief programmes to help people in Fiji, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Haiti, Ecuador, India, the Mainland and Vietnam.

 

A grant was first disbursed in 2016-17 for a non-tangible relief programme to provide Ecuadorean earthquake victims with psychosocial support and child protection training for parents and caregivers.

 

Through a new fast-track mechanism for funding applications, a grant was also disbursed within eight days from the onset of the flood in Guizhou to provide immediate relief items for some of the victims.



