Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Powers of attorney views sought

December 28, 2017

The Department of Justice has launched a public consultation to seek views on the proposed legislation regarding continuing powers of attorney.

 

The existing enduring powers of attorney scheme allows a person to appoint attorneys to oversee their property and financial affairs in the event they become mentally incapacitated.

 

The proposed Continued Powers of Attorney Ordinance will extend the scheme's scope.

 

The changes were recommended in a Law Reform Commission report in 2011, where it suggested the ordinance should also cover decisions relating to a person's personal care.

 

The consultation exercise runs until February 28.

 

Views can be sent by email.



Top
Basic Law