Powers of attorney views sought

The Department of Justice has launched a public consultation to seek views on the proposed legislation regarding continuing powers of attorney.

The existing enduring powers of attorney scheme allows a person to appoint attorneys to oversee their property and financial affairs in the event they become mentally incapacitated.

The proposed Continued Powers of Attorney Ordinance will extend the scheme's scope.

The changes were recommended in a Law Reform Commission report in 2011, where it suggested the ordinance should also cover decisions relating to a person's personal care.

The consultation exercise runs until February 28.

Views can be sent by email.