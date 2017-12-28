Press here to Skip to the main content
Reopened forecourt shows openness

December 28, 2017

Reopening the East Wing Forecourt of the Central Government Offices (CGO) shows the Government's inclusiveness, openness and transparency, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said today.

 

The forecourt, also known as "Civic Square", reopened today and resumed its functions for vehicle access to CGO and as a passageway for visitors and staff of both CGO and the Legislative Council Complex. 

 

Mr Cheung inspected the area this morning and told the media it was necessary to limit public meetings and processions in the forecourt to Sundays and public holidays after considering safety and management issues.

 

The Government welcomes further public feedback and will continue to review the situation, he added.



