'Civic Square' to reopen

The East Wing Forecourt of the Central Government Offices, also known as "Civic Square", will reopen tomorrow, the Government announced today.

It will resume its functions for vehicle access to CGO and as a passageway for visitors and staff of both CGO and the Legislative Council Complex.

The forecourt will be open as a public passageway from 6am to 11pm.

Members of the public can apply for permission to hold public meetings and processions in the area between 10am to 6.30pm on Sundays and public holidays.

The earliest date for such use will be December 31.

Details have been uploaded to the Administration Wing webpage.

A section of the pavement at Tim Mei Avenue outside the forecourt will continue to be a designated area for staging public meetings or submitting petition letters.