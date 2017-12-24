Gov't to review maternity leave

The Government is prepared to help employers meet the additional financial need that may arise from an increase in maternity leave days for workers.

Speaking to reporters today, Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung said it is time the Government conducts a comprehensive review on statutory maternity leave.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam proposed in her maiden Policy Address to launch a study and work on enhancing maternity leave for working women.

Mr Cheung said while the Government is open to the format and level of financial assistance for employers, there is a need to cap its commitment with a time limit.

The Government is willing to help formulate a proposal that balances the needs of employers and employees, he added.