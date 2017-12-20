Senior appointments announced

Committee head: Prof James Tang will become Secretary-General, University Grants Committee of the University Grants Committee Secretariat, on April 16.

The Government announced two senior appointments today.

Deputy Director of Accounting Services Charlix Wong will succeed Martin Siu, who is retiring, as Director on January 3.

Prof James Tang will be appointed Secretary-General, University Grants Committee of the University Grants Committee Secretariat, on April 16 succeeding Dr Richard Armour.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law said: "Mr Wong has proven leadership and management skills, profound professional knowledge and extensive operational experience.

"Prof Tang possesses profound knowledge of the higher education sector and proven management abilities."

Mr Law thanked Mr Siu and Dr Armour for their contributions.

