Gov't firm on MPF stance

December 18, 2017

The Government's stance on abolishing the offsetting of severance payments or long service payments with Mandatory Provident Fund contributions has not changed.

 

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement to the media today, saying the Government has been working with the business and labour sectors to reach a consensus on the proposal to scrap the offsetting arrangement.

 

He said the proposal must balance employee retirement protection and employer operating costs.

 

He added the Government is considering increasing the amount to subsidise employers after the abolition is implemented.



