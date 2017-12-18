Press here to Skip to the main content
CS mourns Sania Yau

December 18, 2017

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today expressed sorrow over the death of Sania Yau, Chief Executive Officer of the New Life Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association.

 

"I am profoundly saddened by the passing of Ms Yau. She was an outstanding social worker with whom I worked closely as the former Secretary for Labour & Welfare," Mr Cheung said.

 

"She made significant contribution to psychiatric rehabilitation and served on several government committees.

 

"I extend my deepest condolences to Ms Yau's family."

 

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan also expressed sadness at Ms Yau's death and thanked her for her contributions over the years.

 

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said Ms Yau made profound contributions to the welfare sector, and those who worked with her will miss her.



