CE covers broad issues with leaders

Chief Executive Carrie Lam spoke to the nation's leaders about broad issues, including those relating to the Basic Law, on the final day of her duty visit to Beijing today.

Speaking to reporters to conclude the trip, after meeting President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang earlier in the day, Mrs Lam said: "During my report of duty to the state leaders, we will normally just touch on very broad issues.

"All the issues relating to enhancing the implementation of the Basic Law in terms of the system, the policies, the practices, are constitutional responsibilities of the Chief Executive and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

"My stance on the enactment of local legislation relating to Basic Law Article 23 is very clear. It has been made clear in my election manifesto and in my Policy Address and the state leaders are fully aware of that position."

Mrs Lam said she told the officials Hong Kong wants to play an active part in two major national plans - the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

"We would like the Central Authorities to give us the necessary policy and support for us to make our contribution," she added.