President backs HK Gov't

The Central Government fully recognises the work done by Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the new term of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

President Xi Jinping made the statement today during a meeting with Mrs Lam in Beijing.

He said Mrs Lam has gotten off to a good start since taking up office, adding she has gained wide recognition from the community.

Mr Xi praised her for fostering social stability, focusing on Hong Kong's economic growth, and improving people's livelihood.

He said the Central Government's commitment to "one country, two systems" remains unchanged and he urged her to continue uniting Hong Kong people.

He also praised Mrs Lam for holding a seminar in Hong Kong on the 19th National Congress.

Mrs Lam thanked Mr Xi for visiting the city during the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary in July, adding Hong Kong's achievements are dependent on the support of the President, the Central Government and the public.