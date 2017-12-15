Premier applauds CE's work

Carrie Lam met Premier Li Keqiang to brief him on Hong Kong's latest developments on the final day of her first duty visit to Beijing as Chief Executive today.

Mr Li praised Mrs Lam for her proactive efforts to improve the livelihood of Hong Kong people during the first few months as Chief Executive.

He said he is happy to see Mrs Lam has been addressing the country's development in her policy making, particularly the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

Mr Li said he hopes the bay area can become an important engine for the global economy in the future.

Mrs Lam said she is honoured to report her administration's work to the Central Government.

She said she feels her government has made concrete achievements in expanding Hong Kong's economy and improving people's livelihood in recent months, adding she is thankful for the Central Government's continued support.