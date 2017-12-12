CE meets social science official

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met President of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) Wang Weiguang at Government House today.

She welcomed Mr Wang's visit to Hong Kong to attend the International Forum on China's Economy & Policy organised by the Central Policy Unit and the CASS National Academy of Economic Strategy.

The forum, attracting more than 300 participants, provided an opportunity for participants from the Mainland, overseas and Hong Kong to analyse the Mainland's economy and future policy direction, as well as the roles of Hong Kong and opportunities available to the city.

Mrs Lam said the CASS, a premier academic organisation and comprehensive research centre in the fields of philosophy and social sciences in the Mainland, has established close ties with a number of universities and institutions in Hong Kong.

She added she was pleased to see it set up the Chinese Institute of Hong Kong as its branch in the city in June and expressed the hope the institute can pool together academic and social resources in Hong Kong and the Mainland to initiate research and exchange activities in humanities and social sciences to enhance communication and co-operation in academia.

Noting CASS also performs the function of a think tank in policy formulation for the Central Government, she said she hopes the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, in the course of formulating public policies in an evidence-based approach as she has advocated, can strengthen interactions and exchanges with CASS in the future.