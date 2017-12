New appointment: Enoch Yuen will become District Officer (Yuen Long).

Enoch Yuen will become District Officer (Yuen Long) tomorrow, succeeding Edward Mak.

Mr Yuen joined the Administrative Service in 2001.

He has served in various bureaus and departments, including the Home Affairs Bureau, the Chief Secretary for Administration's Office, the former Constitutional Affairs Bureau and the Security Bureau.

He was most recently Assistant Director-General of Trade & Industry.