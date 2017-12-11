CS tours Sai Kung

Market talk: Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (right) chats with a stall operator at Sai Kung Market.

Market talk: Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (right) chats with a stall operator at Sai Kung Market.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visited Sai Kung today to inspect the district’s market and learn about the latest developments of Tseung Kwan O.

He chatted with Sai Kung Market stall operators about their business environment, reiterating the Government is conducting a review of public markets and will formulate improvement measures, including expediting air-conditioning installation.

Mr Cheung then visited the Hong Kong Design Institute to observe key development projects in Tseung Kwan O South from its roof top.

He was briefed on the Tseung Kwan O – Lam Tin Tunnel, the Cross Bay Link, new government office buildings and other projects catering to the growing population in the district.

Mr Cheung also stopped by the Hong Kong Velodrome and was briefed on the pilot scheme for shared cycling paths and the operation of automated rental bicycles in the district.

Wrapping up his visit, he met District Councillors to discuss community issues.