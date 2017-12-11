Patrick Nip inspects service centres

Community care: Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (third right) visits Lok Sin Tong Meal Delivery Service Centre.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip today visited Kowloon City District to inspect two service centres for the needy.

Mr Nip first met District Councillors to discuss local matters.

He then visited Heep Hong Society Jockey Club STAR Resource Centre which provides services for autistic people, including classes as well as family and employment support.

He said the centre provides a comprehensive employment support programme, including the STAR Café, a vocational training workshop for high-functioning autistic people to boost their life and social skills.

The centre also offers extensive support to families with autistic children to help parents better understand the problems encountered by their children at different stages of growth and the ways of tackling them.

Mr Nip also visited Lok Sin Tong Meal Delivery Service Centre to learn about its services in providing nutritious meals for the needy and working people in the district.

The centre employs women, youths, middle-aged people and retirees in the district to enhance their competitiveness.