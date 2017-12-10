Youth scheme sees good response

The Government has received 1,176 applications for the Pilot Member Self-recommendation Scheme for Youth.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung told the media today the response to the programme has been good.

He said, among the five government advisory committees under the scheme, over 530 young people nominated themselves to be members of the Youth Development Commission to be established next year.

Mr Cheung said he hopes the selection process can be finished in the first quarter of next year, so the commission led by him can start its work before mid-2018.

He said the Government treasures the views of young people, adding it aims to increase the rate of youth participation in 400 statutory or non-statutory bodies from 8.4% to 15% at the end of its term of office.

The Government does not rule out the possibility of extending the programme to other committees, Mr Cheung added.

On the recruitment of young people to join the proposed Policy Innovation & Co-ordination Unit, Mr Cheung said about 2,200 applications have been received.