CE visits Dongguan

Scientific show: Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second left) visits the exhibition at the 2017 China (Dongguan) International Science & Technology Cooperation Week in Dongguan.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited Dongguan and attended the 16th HK-PRD Industrial & Commercial Circle Goodwill Gathering 2017.

The gathering was organised by the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, the Hong Kong Productivity Council and the PRD Council.

Mrs Lam witnessed the signing of two memorandums of co-operation between Hong Kong trades and the relevant Mainland units at the gathering.

The agreements aim to promote co-operation and exchanges between the industrial enterprises in Guangdong and Hong Kong, and contribute to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development.

She said the completion of infrastructure projects such as the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express ​​Rail Link will shorten the commuting time between Hong Kong, Guangdong and Macau, enhancing connectivity among the three places.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will act as a facilitator and explore ways to foster the flow of people, goods, capital and information within the bay area to help Hong Kong business people access the markets there, she added.

Accompanied by Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip and Chief Executive’s Office Director Chan Kwok-ki, Mrs Lam visited the exhibition at the 2017 China (Dongguan) International Science & Technology Cooperation Week organised by the Ministry of Science & Technology and the Guangdong Government.

The exhibition showcases Hong Kong’s latest scientific accomplishments, including those resulting from the co-operation between Guangdong and Hong Kong.

Mrs Lam said exchanges and co-operation between Guangdong and Hong Kong can promote transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and enhance the productivity and competitiveness of the industries in the two places.

Mrs Lam then met Vocational Training Council students on an exchange visit to Dongguan and Hong Kong students studying in Guangdong to learn about their experiences and daily lives.

Mrs Lam also met CPC Dongguan Municipal Committee Secretary Lu Yesheng and Dongguan Mayor Liang Weidong.

She thanked the Dongguan Municipal Government for its continued support for Hong Kong business people by providing a favourable business environment for them, adding the bay area's development will enhance the co-operation between Dongguan and Hong Kong.