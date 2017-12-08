Joshua Law visits Police College

Rigorous training: Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (right) tours the Recruit Police Constables Barracks at the Police College.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today visited the Police College to learn about its training programmes and facilities.

Mr Law first met its Director Edwina Lau and was briefed on its operation and training facilities.

He then watched a demonstration of Police's handling of emergency incidents and a foot drill practice by trainees.

He toured the college's facilities including the Tactical Training Complex and the Recruit Police Constables Barracks.

Mr Law also met the Administrative Officers who were participating in the Leadership Enhancement Programme to learn about their experiences.

Organised by the college, the annual two-day training scheme aims to strengthen their mindset, self-confidence, team spirit and leadership skills through team-building and physical activities.

Since its launch in 2006, the Civil Service Bureau has arranged nearly 200 AOs with years of service to join the programme.