CS meets Shenzhen mayor

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visited Shenzhen today to call on its mayor Chen Rugui.

He told Mr Chen the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development will present tremendous opportunities, adding he hopes Hong Kong and Shenzhen deepen co-operation in numerous areas.

He said Hong Kong will work with Shenzhen to develop the Lok Ma Chau Loop into the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park so an international I&T hub can be established in the bay area.

Mr Cheung then visited Qianhai Exhibition Hall and toured the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation & Entrepreneur Hub to see how it provides a quality platform for startups initiated by Hong Kong youths.

He later attended a Qianhai Management Authority event where Shenzhen Municipal Committee Secretary Wang Weizhong introduced Qianhai's achievements in the past five years.

Mr Cheung also witnessed the opening of two joint venture securities companies set up by Hong Kong banks.