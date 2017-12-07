CE to visit Dongguan

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will attend the 16th HK-PRD Industrial & Commercial Circle Goodwill Gathering in Dongguan tomorrow.

The event is organised by the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, the Hong Kong Productivity Council and the PRD Council.

Mrs Lam will meet Dongguan municipal officials and visit the China (Dongguan) International Science & Technology Cooperation Week exhibition.

She will also meet Vocational Training Council students on an exchange visit to Dongguan and Hong Kong students studying in Guangdong.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip and Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki will join the visit.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive during Mrs Lam's absence.