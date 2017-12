Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will visit Shenzhen tomorrow to attend a Qianhai Management Authority event.

Shenzhen Municipal Committee Secretary Wang Weizhong will introduce the achievements of Qianhai in the past five years at the event.

Mr Cheung will also call on Shenzhen Mayor Chen Rugui, and visit the Qianhai Exhibition Hall and Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation & Entrepreneur Hub.