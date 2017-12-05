CS meets Macau CE

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visited Macau today, meeting its Chief Executive Fernando Chui and signing a bilateral legal agreement.

Mr Cheung and Mr Chui discussed the latest developments and co-operation between Hong Kong and Macau in economic and trade, cross-boundary infrastructure and youth matters.

Mr Cheung said the forthcoming opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development will greatly boost bilateral co-operation and development opportunities.

Mr Cheung signed the Arrangement for Mutual Service of Judicial Documents between the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region & the Macao Special Administrative Region with Macau's Secretary for Administration & Justice Sonia Chan.

The pact will set up an official channel for Hong Kong to request Macau's service of judicial documents in civil and commercial cases, and enhance the existing mechanism for handling requests for service of judicial documents made by the two places.

Mr Cheung also visited the Macao Young Entrepreneur Incubation Centre to see how it helps local young people set up their own businesses.